Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 913,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $67,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after acquiring an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.86. 1,288,236 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

