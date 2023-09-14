Symmetry Partners LLC Has $18.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.84. 1,585,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,405,758. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

