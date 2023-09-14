Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 901,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,909. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,378 shares of company stock worth $6,030,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

