Symmetry Partners LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $856.28. 299,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $353.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $874.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

