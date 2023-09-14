Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,632 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 485,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

