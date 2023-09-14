Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,264 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $49,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 20,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,810. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

