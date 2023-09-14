Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.31. 435,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.