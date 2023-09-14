Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MS traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

