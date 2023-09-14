Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 474,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,515. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

