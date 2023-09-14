Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 524 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,920,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ELV traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $442.37. The stock had a trading volume of 75,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

