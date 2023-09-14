Syncona’s (SYNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.88) price objective on the stock.
Syncona Stock Performance
SYNC opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £805.87 million, a P/E ratio of 376.25 and a beta of 0.21. Syncona has a 1-year low of GBX 119.17 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 205 ($2.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Syncona Company Profile
