Syncona’s (SYNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.88) price objective on the stock.

Syncona Stock Performance

SYNC opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £805.87 million, a P/E ratio of 376.25 and a beta of 0.21. Syncona has a 1-year low of GBX 119.17 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 205 ($2.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

