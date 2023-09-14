Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,129,310. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $466.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $471.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

