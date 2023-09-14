Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $2.08

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $562.40 million and approximately $27.82 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00007888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 324,157,586 coins and its circulating supply is 270,038,085 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

