Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in August

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Shares of Tenaz Energy stock remained flat at $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.89.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
