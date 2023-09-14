Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in August

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of Tenaz Energy stock remained flat at $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

