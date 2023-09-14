Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of THC stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.13. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

