Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.3 %
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile
