Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

