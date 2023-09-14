Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

