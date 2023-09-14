The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,145 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $2,686,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

