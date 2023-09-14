The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

