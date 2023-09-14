The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 9,714 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 111,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 71,634 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,489,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

