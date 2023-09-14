The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 9,714 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
