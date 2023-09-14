The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after buying an additional 242,517 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $6,381,615. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.77. 321,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

