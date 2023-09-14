The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ossiam raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

