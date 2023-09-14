The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

NWC stock opened at C$34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. North West has a 1 year low of C$29.58 and a 1 year high of C$40.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

