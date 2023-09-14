The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,608 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Progressive worth $160,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PGR opened at $139.17 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

