The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Timken alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Timken has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.