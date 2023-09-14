The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

