The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,313 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %

TTD opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 328.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,123 shares of company stock worth $5,989,653. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.