Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.35. Approximately 267,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 833% from the average daily volume of 28,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.84 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0546606 EPS for the current year.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Featured Stories
