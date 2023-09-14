Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.18 and last traded at 0.20. Approximately 44,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,141% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.22.
Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 8.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.49.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.