Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.18 and last traded at 0.20. Approximately 44,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,141% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.22.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.49.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

