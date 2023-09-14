Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 125,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiga Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tiga Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

