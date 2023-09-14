TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $92.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $92.92 on Monday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

