Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX:THL) Plans $0.14 Final Dividend

Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX:THL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.
Tourism Stock Performance
Tourism Company Profile
Tourism Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a tourism company in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through New Zealand Rentals, Action Manufacturing, Tourism Group, Australia Rentals, United States Rentals, Canadian Rentals, UK/Europe Rentals, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tourism
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Tourism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourism and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.