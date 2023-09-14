Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX:THL) Plans $0.14 Final Dividend

Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX:THL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Tourism Stock Performance

Tourism Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourism Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a tourism company in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through New Zealand Rentals, Action Manufacturing, Tourism Group, Australia Rentals, United States Rentals, Canadian Rentals, UK/Europe Rentals, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourism and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.