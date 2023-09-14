Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Dominic Blosil Sells 7,656 Shares

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $30,700.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,375,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,517,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 7,364 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,456.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Dominic Blosil sold 7,443 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $31,558.32.

On Friday, September 1st, Dominic Blosil sold 7,180 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $31,376.60.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Dominic Blosil sold 3,071 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $15,109.32.

On Monday, August 14th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,879 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $15,114.75.

On Friday, August 11th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,807 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $15,101.66.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,610 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $15,111.90.

On Monday, August 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $15,104.10.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,985.30.

Traeger Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE COOK opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Traeger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $171.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

