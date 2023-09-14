Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,701 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $207.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

