Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 5.3%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 100,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 194,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

