TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,042,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of TransUnion worth $58,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $777,087. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

