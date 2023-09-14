Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 356,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 403,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $957.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after acquiring an additional 525,466 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 495,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 353,008 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

