TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,908,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,908,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,096.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,432,735 shares of company stock valued at $367,189,511 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $532,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

