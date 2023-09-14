TRON Trading Up 4.9% This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.93 billion and $220.05 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001484 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002196 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,210,441,731 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.