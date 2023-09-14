TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.69. 844,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

