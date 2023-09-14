Truist Financial Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $32.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.