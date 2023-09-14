Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.24. Tufton Oceanic Assets shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 32,307 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tufton Oceanic Assets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. Tufton Oceanic Assets had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tufton Oceanic Assets during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets in the second quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tufton Oceanic Assets in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

