United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Price Performance

United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 1,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

