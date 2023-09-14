United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

