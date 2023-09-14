United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $152,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.84 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

