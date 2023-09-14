United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

