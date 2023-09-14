United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $447.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $492.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.