Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $25.22

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $26.20. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULH. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 967.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 60.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

