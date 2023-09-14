Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Unum Group stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

